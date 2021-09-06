Advertisement

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue team spends Labor Day training

While some people are spending Labor Day out at the beach, soaking up the sun with family and friends, the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue team is working hard to make sure everyone stays safe.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Fire Rescue team works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. These first responders kicked off Labor Day with some extra training.

“We’re just running through a multi-company drill, setting up for a high-rise fire,” Firefighter Daryl Paul said.

Firefighters said continuous training is key especially on crowded weekends like this.

“With the influx of people in town, I mean more things are going to happen. So definitely have an increase in call volume based on the number of people that are here,” Captain Brandon Mumford said.

Emergencies don’t stop happening just because it’s a holiday.

“9-1-1 is still going to happen. So, there’s got to be somebody to run that call, somebody to be there to respond,” Paul said.

Mumford wants to remind visitors, you may be on vacation, but it doesn’t mean you’re invincible.

“People here and think they’re going to be fine because they’re on vacation but in reality, that’s not how that happens. Emergencies can happen at any time so always be vigilant and think about your safety at all times. Even on vacation, have fun but also be safe and be aware of your surroundings,” Mumford said.

Remember, while most people spend Labor Day with loved ones, our first responders usually aren’t able to. Paul said it’s just part of the job, but it’s a job he said they’re all proud to have.

“Being a first responder, you’re going to miss holidays. You’re going to miss birthdays, and Christmases, things like that. It’s just part of it,” Paul said.

One of the best ways to honor our local first responders is simply recognizing their labor on this holiday.

