Santa Rosa Beach man facing charges after alleged road rage incident

Terry Brown is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Santa Rosa Beach man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at another vehicle.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to the intersection of MC Davis Boulevard and Highway 98 East Sunday night. A woman told them a man driving a red SUV fired several rounds at her vehicle while she was passing the SUV. She was able to give deputies a tag number and vehicle description.

Deputies began searching the area for a vehicle that matched the description. They say they found the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 331. They say they were able to detain the driver.

Deputies say there were several shell casings lying in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Terry Brown, 63. Brown was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

