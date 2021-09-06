Several tourists visiting Panama City Beach for Labor Day weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Despite Gulf Coast Jam being postponed, this Labor Day weekend, Panama City Beach seems to be thriving.

Tourists made the trip to the beach for the holiday weekend from as far as Indiana to celebrate the holiday weekend.

”We’ve been down to Florida a few times for baseball, have not got a chance to go to Panama City Yet. So we decided to come and check it out,” Chris Fowler, who’s visiting from Franklin, Indiana said.

“Just the beautiful people and the beautiful environment,” L.D. Jones, who’s visiting from Dothan, Alabama said.

Many of the tourists traveling just one state over for the change of scenery and even celebrating a birthday.

“(It’s) my 21st birthday, just came down to have a little fun. You know enjoying the city,” Allen Pruitt, who’s visiting from Demopolis, Alabama said.

“Yeah, so we just came down here for vacation. We’ve been working hard all week, so we thought this would be a great place to come to,” Ariana Young, who’s visiting from Hoover, Alabama said.

”I mean it’s beautiful out here. It’s the environment, like trees the food, people out here. It’s so many beautiful people out here you know,” Brianna Reese, who’s visiting from Dothan, Alabama said.

For anyone unsure, Gulf Coast Jam was postponed over COVID concerns and will now be held from June 3-5 in 2022.

The 10th anniversary will be headlined by country music groups, Florida Georgia Line, Brooks and Dunn, and Old Dominion.

Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae, and Mitchell Tenpenny have also been added to the lineup.

Other acts set to perform can be found here.

