Advertisement

Gulf County escaped inmates

Gulf County inmates escaped
Gulf County inmates escaped(Gulf sheriffs office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County authorities are searching for 29-year-old Rex Veasey, Jr. and 43-year-old Chad Johnson. The Gulf County sheriff’s office says the men escaped early Tuesday morning, both were last seen wearing orange shorts and a white shirt.

G-C-S-O, The Port St. Joe Police Department, and the Gulf Correctional K-9 Unit are searching for the men near Avenue A and Clifford Sims Drive in Port St. Joe. If you see them call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Jack Marell worked for the city of Bonifay for 44 years and accrued over $90,000 in overtime,...
City of Bonifay to finish paying debt to late employee’s family
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
Despite Gulf Coast Jam being postponed, this Labor Day weekend. Panama City Beach seems to be...
Several tourists visiting Panama City Beach for Labor Day weekend

Latest News

Now this year, with more people getting out and about as Labor Day comes to a close, Pier Park...
We saw a beach business boom this summer and Labor Day Weekend compared to last year
MEMBERS OF THE SOUTH WALTON FIRE DISTRICT ARE IN THIBODAUX, LOUISIANA, TO RELIEVE FIRST...
Local First Responders Help Louisiana
Jack Marell worked for the city of Bonifay for 44 years and accrued over $90,000 in overtime,...
City of Bonifay to finish paying debt to late employee’s family
While some people are spending Labor Day out at the beach, soaking up the sun with family and...
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue team spends Labor Day training