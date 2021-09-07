Gulf County students back in school after COVID closure.

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gulf County School students returned to the classroom Tuesday after the district closed its doors for seven days due to COVID cases.

According to Superintendent Jim Norton the district built in COVID days just like they build in hurricane days into the school year calendar.

He said while he knows COVID is not going away if they have a spike in cases they can close for a few days clean and then reopen.

“We do take COVID very seriously,” Jim Norton, Superintendent said. “When the school was closed we came in to do intensive cleaning. The morning after the 7-day absence the kids are coming into a pretty sterile environment.”

The district has a total of 18 days for COVID or hurricane-related closures.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.