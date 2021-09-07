Job fair for Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools will be hosting a job fair this week to fill vacancies within the school district.

BDS is looking to fill jobs for teachers, classroom assistants, bus drivers, custodians, maids, maintenance workers, and other positions. They plan to fill 150 jobs which include full-time and part-time positions. New hires will have the choice to work at their child’s school or the opportunity to work only when their child is in school.

The job fair is set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Principals will be at the job fair to interview applicants and hire on the spot. Fingerprint fees will be waived.

For more information on the upcoming event, watch the full interview attached to this story.

