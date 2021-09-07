Pirates aim to build depth and confidence after win over Arnold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sneads is coming off a huge win this past Friday in week two of the season taking down 5A Arnold.

It was a tremendous effort and performance from the Pirates on both sides of the ball, especially from sophomore, Jason Patterson, who really got things done with 18 carries for 320 yards and five, yes five, touchdowns.

Head coach, Bill Thomas says with Jason, “What you see is what you get.”

“Jason Patterson himself, is just a special running back,” said Coach Thomas. “You either have a Jason Patterson, or you wish you had a Jason Patterson. His play on the field is really good, but he’s the same kid in the classroom. He’s the same kid on the streets. I don’t think he’s ever missed a practice. I don’t think he’s ever been late to a practice. He’s a ‘Yes sir, no sir,’ work-hard type kid. He’s just a good person on top of being a great athlete.”

But anyone who knows the game knows that wouldn’t be possible without a great line in front of him, something, head coach, Bill Thomas said was actually a big question mark heading into this season because they graduated so many linemen last year.

It was a big win, but there is still lots of ball to play this season.

“It was a good win for our school just because they are four classifications bigger, but we are still getting better, but we are not where I want them to be,” said Coach Thomas. “We are still doing a lot of little things wrong, and we don’t need to compare ourselves to our components. We need to compare ourselves to where we should be at, and right now, although we are getting better. There’s still a long ways to go with this team. This team has a lot more potential than what we are putting out right now. There’s some good things to add in there. Some good things to be happy about. We are 2-0. We’re nowhere near our potential yet, but we still have a long ways to go.”

Coach Thomas says the culture of this team is something they’ve strived for.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” said Coach Thomas. “God knows it took me a long time to get it where we have it at here, now. It takes a lot of work in the off-season. Once you get past that threshold, once you win one of those signature games, the confidence level of your kids goes to a different level. A lot of the times the kids can do what they believe they can do. Now, we go into games, and even though we were rebuilding on the offensive front this year, they knew there was an expectation to how we are supposed to play, and they just seem to be stepping right back up to it.”

Sneads will host Graceville Friday for week three of the high school football season with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.