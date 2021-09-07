Advertisement

Reliving 9/11 in Florida

Remembering 9/11 20 years later.
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorists attacks. It was a day that saw the State Capitol shut down and tourism crash. Florida played a central role in the ensuing investigation.

Then-Governor Jeb Bush and the six Cabinet members were meeting off-site across town for a regular monthly meeting on September 11th, 2021. After the planes hit, notes were exchanged and the Governor was given a cell phone.

“Let me find an office where I can talk we can make a quick decision on this. What’s your feeling about it,” said Governor Bush at the time.

The decision was made to close the 22-story Capitol and the 17-story education center.

“And the fact that it is a high profile building, it is probably appropriate to evacuate the building,” said Governor Bush.

Even after commercial planes were flying again, few people did, prompting Jeb Bush and his wife to take a trip to show it was safe.

“Without commercial aviation, this state won’t survive,” said Bush.

Florida US Senator Bob Graham and Southwest Florida Congressman Porter Goss led the investigation into the intelligence failure. Twenty-eight pages of their final report remain classified today. The 28 pages implicate the Saudi government.

“That chapter relates to who financed 9/11. I think that’s a critical issue,” said Graham in April of 2016.

Graham, who authored the pages, has been seeking their publication ever since.

“The American people need to know so that they can make an assessment of who are our real friends and allies, and who are people who are really willing to stab us in the back,” said Graham.

After 19 years of secrecy, those 28 pages could soon be made public, likely within the next six to eight months.

Six days after the attack, trading on Wall Street resumed. The market dropped more than seven percent and the state pension fund dropped by $5 billion. Today it remains one of the strongest pension funds in the country, totaling nearly $200 billion.

