Salty Dog Mayor celebrating with a purpose for his birthday

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Socks the Salty Dog Mayor of St. Andrew’s is turning 14 on Sunday!

Visit Taproom in St. Andrew’s on Sunday, 9/12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to participate in the festivities.

Socks is partying for a purpose and raising funds for local animal rescues. There will also be adoptable cats, dogs, and treats for humans as well.

For more details on his 14th birthday celebration, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

