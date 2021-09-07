PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was another blast to the past with Local Historian Bill Hudson for Time Travel Tuesday!

This week, Bill takes us back to news coverage of a bomb found in the area. He also showed highlights from one of Chipley’s many Watermelon Festivals, and he tells the story of a sneaky resident who allegedly got caught by the secret service!

To watch Bill’s full interview, click the link above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.