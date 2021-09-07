Advertisement

Time Travel Tuesday

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was another blast to the past with Local Historian Bill Hudson for Time Travel Tuesday!

This week, Bill takes us back to news coverage of a bomb found in the area. He also showed highlights from one of Chipley’s many Watermelon Festivals, and he tells the story of a sneaky resident who allegedly got caught by the secret service!

To watch Bill’s full interview, click the link above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.
Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Jack Marell worked for the city of Bonifay for 44 years and accrued over $90,000 in overtime,...
City of Bonifay to finish paying debt to late employee’s family
Despite Gulf Coast Jam being postponed, this Labor Day weekend. Panama City Beach seems to be...
Several tourists visiting Panama City Beach for Labor Day weekend
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination

Latest News

Bay District Schools has openings for more than 30 teachers, 65 teaching assistants, and...
Job fair for Bay District Schools
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 Studio to take us back in time during...
Time Travel Tuesday Interview Segment
Officials with Bay District Schools stopped by our Newschannel 7 Studio to tell us more about a...
BDS Job Fair Interview 090721
He will be celebrating on Sunday, 9/12, from 12 p.m. till 4 p.m. at Taproom in St. Andrew's.
Salty Dog Mayor celebrating with a purpose for his birthday