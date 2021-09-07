Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone and welcome back from the long holiday weekend! I hope you enjoyed the beautiful days we had.

We’re back to work in warm and humid conditions. Temperatures and dew points are getting going in the low to mid 70s. And where we have more warmth and moisture, toward the coast, we have some scattered showers.

We’ll see these linger through the morning commute but eventually start to dissipate into the midday. However, another shot at rain develops into the afternoon!

As temperatures warm into the upper 80s near 90 degrees today, and in conjunction with a stalled out front across the Northern Gulf Coast, we’ll create another round of scattered storms. The afternoon round will be primarily for inland areas after the largely coastal, or south of Hwy20, batch from the morning.

The frontal boundary remains in place tonight and tomorrow helping to create another round of scattered storms overnight. We’ll also see a surge of moisture heading our way from the Gulf on Wednesday.

In combination with the stalled out front, that will lead toward likely rain chances throughout the Panhandle on Wednesday. 1-3″ of rain can be expected across the Panhandle from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

We’ll finally see a secondary front move into the Southeast on Thursday with another round of rain looking likely. But it will help sweep our skies clear into the end of the week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies in the morning with some scattered showers around the coast and south of Hwy 20. We’ll catch a break in the rain during the midday, but another round of hit or miss storms develops into the afternoon primarily inland. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90 degrees with a heat index in the mid 90s.

Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more rounds of rain in the forecast for tonight, tomorrow, and Thursday before our skies clear out by the end of the week and into the weekend.

