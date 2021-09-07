We saw a beach business boom this summer and Labor Day Weekend compared to last year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Labor Day signals the unofficial end of summer. It’s easy to see, this year, summer on Panama City Beach was a lot different from last year, especially when it comes to business.

As the temperatures were heating up across the world’s most beautiful beaches this summer and Labor Day Weekend, it’s not the only thing we saw a rise in.

“Business-wise for this summer, we have actually had a record-breaking summer. It has been incredible,” Visit Panama City Beach Marketing Vice-President Jayna Leach said.

With COVID shutting businesses down last summer, some would say things were slower than ever before.

“Of course last year we were dealing with a pandemic and this year as visitors and of course our locals, everyone felt more comfortable getting out and about,” said Leach.

Now this year, with more people getting out and about as Labor Day comes to a close, Pier Park business is booming from what it was this time last year.

“We’ve also had a lot of people come earlier in the week, later in the week and we’re still seeing them out and about,” Coastal Casuals Manager Kylie Williamson said.

“We’ve enjoyed everyone coming to the area, the weather has been great and I’d say we’ve done really well compared to numbers from last year,” Angry tuna General Manager Ray Benner said.

Numbers from last year were also increased by impulse campaigns put on by Visit Panama City Beach encouraging visitors to just get in the car and come on down.

“We’ve had a lot of people end up taking little, short weekend trips, short trips driving down for the day even. So we’ve still had really consistent crowds and it’s been really nice,” said Williamson.

Consistent crowds we saw even with Gulf Coast Jam being canceled over the holiday weekend.

“We don’t have the numbers yet, but just by hearing from our partners and seeing the traffic, we know that this Labor Day was very busy,” said Leach.

A busy, record-breaking summer and Labor Day Weekend to help make up for the business lost last year.

Leach said she expects August to be a record-breaking month once those numbers come in and expects September to be strong as well.

Benner said even though we’re seeing breaking records, staffing remains the biggest problem they’re facing.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.