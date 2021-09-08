City of Parker applies for flooding grant money

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many who live in the city of Parker would say flooding is a major issue. Officials said it’s a problem they’ve been working for a long time to address.

Parker city officials said they’re applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for a community block grant.

Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said money from this grant will go towards building a retention pond on Boat Race Road and Highway 98 to help alleviate about 75% of flood water from surrounding neighborhoods. He said 11 counties are applying for this 111-million-dollar community block grant, but the city is only asking for 1.1-million of it.

Kelly said they used almost $200,000 in infrastructure sales tax money to buy a five-acre lot for this project. They used another almost $40,000 to clear the property. He says they’re now working to put out a bid for who will build the retention pond.

“If we’re able to get this grant, we’ll able to make that retention and not only the retention, we plan on putting through the grant a frisbee golf course around the top of it, a walking area, make it a fishing place kids can go, and put a lift station on the property, but mostly it will take the water from that watershed that now backs up into the homes that will go into the retention pond,” said Kelly.

Now, this is the second time the city has tried to apply for this community grant and Kelly said he’s unsure why they didn’t get it the first try. He said the application is due September 17th and he hopes to know if they’re awarded the money in 60 days.

