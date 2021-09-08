Advertisement

Colin Amison passing on the field, and more than passing the classroom

By Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Colin Amison has been at the reigns of the Tiger Shark offense for three years. A member of the Sharks basketball team, and a key player on the gridiron, last year, Colin averaged 236 passing yards a game, and all the while has maintained a 3.4 GPA.

”Of course, grades first.” Colin told me. “My dad says that. Coaches say that because at the end of the day, I want to play college football one day, and you can’t do that without having the grades, so it’s always student before athletics.” In his second year with the Sharks, head coach Tanner Jones, is grateful to have a student like Colin on his squad.

“Colin is a one of a kind athlete.” says coach Jones. “Great to be around. Unbelievable leader. Athletic, does anything you asked him to do, goes above and beyond.” Coach Jones is hoping Colin’s actions on and off the field have a ripple effect on his program. “For somebody like Colin, if he’s successful, that means we are successful as a team, and so I think as the kids see that, that’s someone they can look up to and aspire to be like.” Like Colin said, he’s hoping to play at the next level, and is putting in the work on and off the field to make it happen. “Whoever wants to offer me a scholarship because I want to keep playing football.” the senior qb told me. “Somebody looking for a quarterback, Colin is your guy.” adds coach Jones. “He’d be picture perfect, the kind of guy you want in your program.” Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

