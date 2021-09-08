COVID outbreak closes Bay Haven Charter Academy to 6th graders

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local charter academy is shutting its doors to sixth graders for the rest of the week due to COVID-19.

Bay Haven Charter Academy has reportedly seen a rapid rise in cases, so starting Wednesday through Friday, sixth-grade students need to stay home.

Officials said they can return to campus on Monday.

They also said if your student participates in any extracurriculars, keep them at home until Monday.

