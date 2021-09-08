Deputies investigating double stabbing in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they’re investigating a double stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. outside a home on Cat Mar Road near Niceville.

Officials said the incident began as a domestic violence situation between a man and woman who were traveling in a vehicle. When they arrived at the woman’s home, deputies said two men came outside and began arguing with the alleged domestic violence suspect. During the altercation, officials said both men were stabbed.

A quick perimeter was set up by sheriff’s deputies; however, they said the suspect was not located.

Investigators said both of the men stabbed are expected to survive.

Deputies said this investigation is ongoing.

