Explaining traumatic events to kids

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is Saturday. While many of us remember exactly where we were that day, there’s an entire generation that wasn’t even alive when the attacks occurred.

Ken Chisholm from Bay District Schools joined us in the studio to discuss how we should talk to our kids about this tragic, yet important part of history.

