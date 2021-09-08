Local doctor speaks out on use of Ivermectin for COVID

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some people have been searching for new ways to treat and prevent COVID-19, and many are turning to Ivermectin.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used to treat intestinal and topical parasites in animals and occasionally humans.

“Ivermectin can be prescribed for humans for intestinal parasites by tablets and for topical parasites, like lice, with lotions,” Dr. Joe Gay with Chipola Medical Associates said.

Dr. Gay says he believes people are trying to use Ivermectin to treat COVID because many people don’t trust the vaccines. He believes Ivermectin is not only not helpful in the treatment of COVID, but it can also be toxic to humans.

“Ivermectin, in particular, can cause gastrointestinal toxicity with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea,” Dr. Gay said. “It can cause allergic reactions like itching and hives. More worrisome, it can cause neurotoxicity.”

However, Ivermectin is easy to find. It can be found in the form of a paste or liquid in many feed stores. We attempted to speak to several store owners, but they all declined to comment.

Not all doctors agree with Dr. Gay’s ideas about Ivermectin, and some are even prescribing it to their patients for the treatment of COVID. We tried to make contact with one of the doctors who prescribe it, but that doctor declined to comment.

For now, Dr. Gay says sticking to the basics, like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and social distancing, is the best way to prevent getting COVID.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.