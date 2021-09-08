Advertisement

Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

— Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

— Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses by end of year, down from 2B

— U.S. faces COVID-19 surge in summer, leading into fall

___

— Read AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr.,...
Gulf County law enforcement searches for escaped inmates
FILE - This Friday Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary...
Local doctor speaks out on use of Ivermectin for COVID
Jack Marell worked for the city of Bonifay for 44 years and accrued over $90,000 in overtime,...
City of Bonifay to finish paying debt to late employee’s family
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
Despite Gulf Coast Jam being postponed, this Labor Day weekend. Panama City Beach seems to be...
Several tourists visiting Panama City Beach for Labor Day weekend

Latest News

Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
More than $200 million will go to affordable housing every year.
Realtors punt on constitutional amendment
The state's mandate ban could soon be back in effect.
School mask mandate ban blocked once again
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
mugshot
The search for Gulf County escapee continues