Operation Spay Bay collects donations for furry flood victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Operation Spay Bay is heading to Waverly, Tennessee to give donations to animals in need.

Operation Spay Bay, Castaway Cats and Dogs, and The Hope Project are continuing to collect donations. They are collecting donations until September 16th at 5:00 pm.

While the operation is asking for any donations possible, they are looking for certain items: collars, leashes, animal beds (not blankets), cat and dog bowls, and large/adult animal feed.

Mid-South Lumber in Youngstown is also collecting donations for Operation Spay Bay.

Spay Bay Community Outreach Coordinator Maxine Cornette said, “It’s been amazing how many people are helping us.

Workers from Operation Spay Bay would like to thank everyone in Bay County and surrounding counties for donating.

If you would like to drop off donations, its hours are Monday to Thursday from 7:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The team will leave for Waverly early morning on September 17th.

If you have any further questions, you can contact Operation Spay Bay at (850) 215-1022.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.