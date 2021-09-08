Seagrove residents speak out about a potential development

SEAGROVE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This past spring, some residents in Old Seagrove became angry when a developer, ripped out multiple live oak trees in their neighborhood.

The developer had a permit to build but did not have a permit to cut and remove the live oak trees.

Once the trees were removed, many of the neighborhood residents say they lost their trust in the developer.

And now the community wants them to go through a major development order, as the county issued a stop-work order.

“And the feeling that you all give us as far as the input that we have, that the development order to us gives us time,” a community member said.

The residents are not only upset about the trees but what they believe their neighborhood and community will turn into.

The developers said they plan on building 7 single-family home dwellings, each between 4,000 and 5,000 square feet. Which residents believe would turn into what they call monster homes causing more disruption to the neighborhood.

“I watched a kid get hit by a car, taken by an ambulance, I watched a golf cart load of kids get hit by a truck, and do you know why? It is because all the people that we have that is going up and down the road all through packed in houses where we can’t even get down the road,” a community member said.

Now residents say...

“I think pretty much everyone in this room would be perfectly happy if this property would stay just the way it was and just the way it is. We don’t want any more people on our beaches, on our roads it is not safe, it is not safe,” a community member said.

Many community members agreed the lack of information and planning from the developer has left them with a bad feeling.

After all of that, they plan to hold another meeting to further discuss the issue.

Walton County Planning Director Mac Carpenter was not at the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.