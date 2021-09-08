Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf will move up toward the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Right now the system has a 50% chance to develop. Whether it becomes a depression, storm, or does not develop the impacts in NWFL will be the rain. Right now we are expecting 1-3″ of rain and large surf. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be around 60% tonight. On Wednesday highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Rain chances will be 90%.

By Thursday the storm will move east of us and drier air will filter in and should last through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

