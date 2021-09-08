Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf will move up toward the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Right now the system has a 50% chance to develop. Whether it becomes a depression, storm, or does not develop the impacts in NWFL will be the rain. Right now we are expecting 1-3″ of rain and large surf. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be around 60% tonight. On Wednesday highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Rain chances will be 90%.

By Thursday the storm will move east of us and drier air will filter in and should last through the weekend.

