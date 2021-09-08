Advertisement

Warrior Beach Retreat kicks off this week

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For 13 years, the Warrior Beach Retreat has been serving veterans in Bay County and its first big retreat in over 2 years is happening this week.

The retreat aims to honor wounded combat veterans and their spouses. Couples from all over get to enjoy a relaxing week here in Panama City Beach filled with fishing, a spa day, and great food.

The community has an opportunity to honor these warriors on Thursday, September 9th. There will be a parade that organizers hope hundreds of members in the community will come support. For parade details, you can click here.

To hear more about the Wounded Warrior Retreat, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

