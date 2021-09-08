Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on radar this morning with waves of rain showers moving in from the Gulf. We’ll need to rain gear up as these periods of showers and storms continue to move through the Panhandle throughout much of the day ahead.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures out the door in the mid to upper 70s. We won’t see much fluctuation in our temperatures through the morning drive or throughout much of the day today due to the clouds and rain in place.

This surge of moisture moving in from the Gulf is associated with a weak surface trough and upper level low pressure. There’s some small window of opportunity for a bit more development into maybe a depression today or tonight.

Despite development, the outcome remains the same for NWFL, heavy rains are likely through today and possibly tonight. About 1-3″ of rain is expected through this period for most, some isolated higher amounts are possible.

We’ll see a cold front move into the Southeast tonight and Thursday helping to usher this moisture off to the east and southeast. We may see a few more scattered storms from this front on Thursday. But the front will help sweep our skies clear into the end of the week and weekend. We’ll even get a dose of less humid air as well!

Bottom Line...

For today, periods of showers and thunderstorms are likely with longer breaks showing up later into the day for some. Temperatures today remain rather steady in the upper 70s to low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has our skies shaping up a bit more through Thursday and then drying up more into Friday and the upcoming weekend with slightly less humid conditions returning.

