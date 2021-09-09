Advertisement

Arnold High School honoring September 11, 2001

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold High School has a historical artifact on display to remember and honor the lives lost on 9/11.

Inside of the school’s auditorium lobby stands a piece of the Pentagon that was partially destroyed that day.

With the help of the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach and Arnold High student at the time, Brett Polhman, they were able to turn a class project into an ever-lasting memorial.

To hear more about the piece and how the school vows to never forget, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

