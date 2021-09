HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is a suspect in an arson investigation.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook about Dalton Chamberlain.

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-547-3681 ext. 1.

