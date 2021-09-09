Ascension Sacred Heart’s latest COVID-19 numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart’s three local hospitals are reporting a drop in COVID-19 patients.

These are the latest numbers as of Sept. 9 for the Bay County, Emerald Coast, and Gulf County locations.

There are a total of 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals. Last week, there were 115 patients.

The most COVID-positive patients admitted into the three hospitals happened on Aug. 19 during the most recent surge. There were 154 patients admitted.

On July 4, before the recent surge, the three hospitals had a total of six patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of all the COVID-19 patients admitted, including the emergency department, 54 percent were under the age of 50.

According to Ascension Sacred Heart, the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They say the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects.

