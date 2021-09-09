Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart’s latest COVID-19 numbers

COVID case numbers are dropping at local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals.
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart’s three local hospitals are reporting a drop in COVID-19 patients.

These are the latest numbers as of Sept. 9 for the Bay County, Emerald Coast, and Gulf County locations.

  • There are a total of 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals. Last week, there were 115 patients.
  • The most COVID-positive patients admitted into the three hospitals happened on Aug. 19 during the most recent surge. There were 154 patients admitted.
  • On July 4, before the recent surge, the three hospitals had a total of six patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Of all the COVID-19 patients admitted, including the emergency department, 54 percent were under the age of 50.

According to Ascension Sacred Heart, the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They say the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects.

