Bay County moves forward with more hazard mitigation projects

By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy rainstorms and hurricanes have taken on toll on our area, and recovery efforts have not stopped.

Bay County is moving forward with four more hazard mitigation projects. These include the Williams Bayou Pump Station Generator & Mitigation, 1712 Vecuna Acquisition, 36 Lift Stations Utility Mitigation, and 9th Street Fuel Island Mitigation.

The projects will cost more than $6 million in total to complete. FEMA will be paying for 75%, which is nearly $5 million.

“Anytime we can do anything to make the infrastructure a little more resilient, that’s what these grants will take place for. Anything we can do try to lessen the effects of a storm, we will always do that,” Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said.

The county is applying for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery money to pay the remaining $1.6 million.

