Bay County works to finance its $20 million landfill project

By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local dumps filled up fast after Hurricane Michael, which is why Bay County invested in expanding the Steelfield Landfill. It was a big project expanding the cell 34 acres. It is estimated to add 14 years of life to the landfill. But, the total project cost about $20 million.

Wednesday, the Debt Committee met to figure out the best way to get reimbursed. Members motioned to go with a loan from Truist Bank for a rate of 1.87% over 20 years.

Commissioners said they believe expanding the landfill was critical for our area.

“As you know our community is growing. We no longer have our incinerator so therefore we have to make sure we have adequate capacity at the landfill. So, we needed this cell to make sure we had adequate capacity for our community to keep growing,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

The motion will be up for approval at the next commission meeting on the 21st.

