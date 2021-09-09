Bay District Schools hosts job fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools hosted a job fair Wednesday to fill more than 100 positions.

The job fair lasted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. BDS Public Information Officer Sharon Michalik said more than 120 applicants showed up at the event.

Jobs available included both full-time and part-time work for teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, custodians and maids, maintenance, and other positions. Between 20 and 25 different schools attended to interview applicants.

If you’re interested in working for the Bay District Schools, click here.

