Chipola College partners with BBB Industries for more hands-on learning

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Automotive Technology Program at Chipola College hopes to prepare students to go into the workforce with hands-on learning. Officials say this program is much needed in the community.

“There’s a ginormous shortage out there, so they’ll take anybody in right now,” Automotive Instructor John Gardner said. “We get them through the program, and we have a hard time getting them through the 1800 hours. It may just be 1500 hours, then all of a sudden, bam, they go out and get a job.”

The Automotive Program recently partnered with BBB Industries, a major parts distributor. Through this partnership, BBB Industries gave various parts to the Automotive Program for students to work on.

Another piece of the partnership includes Chipola College hosting ‘Tech Tips’ videos to educate the public about BBB products.

“It educates the public, the DIY, and it helps out BBB industries with some of their warranty claims and stuff because people are installing their products right and they’re using them right, so it’s a win-win,” Gardner said.

Dean of Workforce and Economic Development Darwin Gilmore says their main goal is to prepare students for jobs, and he believes that is exactly what these partnerships do.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.