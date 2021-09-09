Advertisement

Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Denise Williams has been resentenced to 30 years in prison for a conspiracy conviction in her husband’s death.

This sentencing hearing came after the First District Court of Appeals decided in Nov. 2020 to overturn her murder conviction in the case. Williams’ defense attorney, Phil Padavano, said the court considered her murder conviction in previously imposing the 30-year maximum sentence on the conspiracy charge.

The judge ruled Williams will have credit for the time she has served so far.

Mike Williams disappeared in December 2000 while on a duck hunting trip on Lake Seminole with his friend Brian Winchester. Winchester later confessed to conspiring with Denise Williams to kill Mike and make it look like an accident, so they could be together and collect on his life insurance policies.

During the hearing Thursday, Denise Williams’ sister, daughter and friend testified asking for the minimum sentence of 21 months. Denise Williams herself took the stand as well. She testified about her time in prison, including starting GED prep courses and participating in seminars for incarcerated women.

“No amount of good deeds can bring my husband back Mike back,” she said. “I will honor Mike’s memory by fulfilling my purpose.”

Denise Williams said her purpose is to serve incarcerated women and help them lead successful lives.

Mike Williams’ mother delivered a heartbreaking testimony.

“She not only killed my son, she stole my granddaughter,” she said. “For the rest of my life when I try to go to sleep, I will see my son. I hear him screaming for help.”

Testimony in the sentencing hearing ended around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

