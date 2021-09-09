Advertisement

Golden Apple Easy as 1-2-3 for Math Teacher Morris

Mrs, Angel Morris Golden Apple Winner for the week of September 6, 2021
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret math is not everyone’s favorite subject, especially for kids. This week’s Golden Apple winner tries to make learning math fun for her Bay Haven Charter Academy students.

Mrs. Angel Morris teaches 6th grade math to the Young Bobcats. She has been at the charter school for five years and serves as the math department’s head. Mrs. Morris raves about her students, calling them her “world.” Morris says she loves the subject she teaches and uses that passion to make the lessons fun for the kids.

“To see lightbulbs go off in my classroom, it really makes my day. I have kids come in all the time and say they hate math and my goal is to make it, by the end of the year, where they actually like math and they’re doing well at it,” Morris said.

Mrs. Morris says her techniques involve using games and songs in her lessons to make learning math easier, enjoyable, and fun.

