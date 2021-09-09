Jackson County fifth graders begin 4-H embryology program

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Don’t count your chickens before they hatch, unless you’re a fifth-grader in Jackson County. Fifth graders across the county are starting their 4-H embryology programs, and they’ll be studying chicken eggs in their classrooms.

On the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8, Marianna K-8 fifth-grade students gathered in the cafeteria to hear a presentation from 4-H Youth Development Agent Caroline Chappell. The kids learned about the importance of the project and the safety of handling eggs.

Each fifth-grade science classroom at Marianna K-8 will be doing a 21-day project with the students. This will provide hands-on learning, in addition to what they get from their books. They will also be preparing for their state testing.

“It does cover standards,” fifth-grade science teacher Ashley Jenkins said. “In fifth grade, they have to take a science Florida standards assessment. Part of that includes things like the embryology, the adaptations, life cycles, things like that.”

Chappell added this program is about more than just chicken eggs.

“We’re not just incubating chicken eggs,” Chappell said. “We’re learning about record keeping. They’re also learning a greater appreciation for animal life and are able to care for them after they hatch, and then they’re also learning about reproduction and embryological development.”

Although Marianna K-8 has kicked off their program, other schools in the county are quickly following. The other schools will begin their embryology programs in the coming weeks.

