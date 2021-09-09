Advertisement

Jackson County fifth graders begin 4-H embryology program

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Don’t count your chickens before they hatch, unless you’re a fifth-grader in Jackson County. Fifth graders across the county are starting their 4-H embryology programs, and they’ll be studying chicken eggs in their classrooms.

On the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8, Marianna K-8 fifth-grade students gathered in the cafeteria to hear a presentation from 4-H Youth Development Agent Caroline Chappell. The kids learned about the importance of the project and the safety of handling eggs.

Each fifth-grade science classroom at Marianna K-8 will be doing a 21-day project with the students. This will provide hands-on learning, in addition to what they get from their books. They will also be preparing for their state testing.

“It does cover standards,” fifth-grade science teacher Ashley Jenkins said. “In fifth grade, they have to take a science Florida standards assessment. Part of that includes things like the embryology, the adaptations, life cycles, things like that.”

Chappell added this program is about more than just chicken eggs.

“We’re not just incubating chicken eggs,” Chappell said. “We’re learning about record keeping. They’re also learning a greater appreciation for animal life and are able to care for them after they hatch, and then they’re also learning about reproduction and embryological development.”

Although Marianna K-8 has kicked off their program, other schools in the county are quickly following. The other schools will begin their embryology programs in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Friday Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary...
Local doctor speaks out on use of Ivermectin for COVID
According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr.,...
Gulf County law enforcement searches for escaped inmates
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
Jack Marell worked for the city of Bonifay for 44 years and accrued over $90,000 in overtime,...
City of Bonifay to finish paying debt to late employee’s family
The residents are not only upset about the trees but what they believe their neighborhood and...
Seagrove residents speak out about a potential development

Latest News

Less humid air will soon return to the panhandle in the wake of Mindy.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Less humid air will soon return to the panhandle in the wake of Mindy.
Wednesday Evening Forecast - 6pm
Wednesday morning, Marianna K-8 fifth-graders kicked off their embryology program. This...
Marianna K-8 Embryology Program
The Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse will soon be just an empty building.
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse Lease Ends