Advertisement

One Outrigger Lounge shooting suspect arrested, other still at large

A second person has been charged in a Labor Day weekend shooting at Outrigger Lounge in Panama...
A second person has been charged in a Labor Day weekend shooting at Outrigger Lounge in Panama City.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A second person has been charged in a Labor Day weekend shooting at Outrigger Lounge in Panama City.

The incident left one person, now identified as Tracy Eckman, dead.

Officers said they arrested Lequentin Williams Wednesday for his involvement. They said the primary suspect, Deerik Marquis Bell is still at large.

Officers said the two were in a fight started by Williams inside the lounge. During the fight, both suspects reportedly pulled out guns and fired them. Eckman was hit by gunfire and later died. Williams was also injured but later arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact their local authorities.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Friday Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary...
Local doctor speaks out on use of Ivermectin for COVID
According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr.,...
Gulf County law enforcement searches for escaped inmates
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
Jack Marell worked for the city of Bonifay for 44 years and accrued over $90,000 in overtime,...
City of Bonifay to finish paying debt to late employee’s family
The residents are not only upset about the trees but what they believe their neighborhood and...
Seagrove residents speak out about a potential development

Latest News

Tropical Storm Mindy has prompted Gulf County Superintendent Jim Norton to close all schools on...
Gulf County schools closed Thursday
Each fifth grade science classroom will have an incubator with eggs for the next 21 days.
Jackson County fifth graders begin 4-H embryology program
Less humid air will soon return to the panhandle in the wake of Mindy.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Less humid air will soon return to the panhandle in the wake of Mindy.
Wednesday Evening Forecast - 6pm