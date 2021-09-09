One Outrigger Lounge shooting suspect arrested, other still at large

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A second person has been charged in a Labor Day weekend shooting at Outrigger Lounge in Panama City.

The incident left one person, now identified as Tracy Eckman, dead.

Officers said they arrested Lequentin Williams Wednesday for his involvement. They said the primary suspect, Deerik Marquis Bell is still at large.

Officers said the two were in a fight started by Williams inside the lounge. During the fight, both suspects reportedly pulled out guns and fired them. Eckman was hit by gunfire and later died. Williams was also injured but later arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact their local authorities.

