One woman injured during armed robbery in Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was shot during an armed robbery early Thursday morning at a gas station in Callaway.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 a.m. a suspect demanded money and shot at an employee at the Beeline Store on Cherry Street. The clerk reportedly called BCSO saying that she had been shot. The suspect ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

BCSO said the woman was given medical attention on the scene before EMS arrived.

Law enforcement is looking for the suspect who is described as a black male wearing women’s clothing with a face covering and possibly a wig.

If you have any information regarding this attempted robbery, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Investigator Darryl White at (850) 747-4700 or Crimestoppers at (850) 785-TIPS(8477)

