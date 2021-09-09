Panama City Marina 9/11 memorial remains closed to the public

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September 11th, 2001, a date defined by horrific events that will be remembered in history.

“It was a date that defined the resolve of America,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said.

A date that was at one time remembered in Downtown Panama City. A 9/11 memorial was put in place just before the 10th anniversary of the attacks. It’s a replica of the Twin Towers and an eagle at the Panama City Marina.

“It was done to certainly honor those Americans that perished on that fateful day,” McQueen said.

But on October 10th, 2018, Hurricane Michael unleashed its wrath on our area, damaging the memorial.

“It was kind of a neat place to go just to remind yourself about that,” The Little Mustard Seed co-owner Greg Snow said.

“I feel like memorials are very important to help us always remember what’s important and where we’ve come from and how we continue to grow as a country,” The Place owner Kim Stiegler said.

McQueen said the city marina has been a construction zone for a while, making the memorial closed to the public.

“It’s very soggy, it’s very mushy terrain right now making it a very difficult environment for our citizens to go tracing through that space,” McQueen said.

While the city is planning to repair the memorial, there is also talk of relocating it to where other war memorials are displayed at the Panama City Garden Club.

“I didn’t know that they were bringing it back or were trying to, but I am glad that they are going to do that,” Snow said.

But no matter where you are in historic downtown, 9/11 is still being remembered.

“That was a tremendous loss for our country and for us to be able to recognize that and honor them every year I think is very important,” Stiegler said.

An important day that’s not so much about the memorial itself, but remembering those who lost their lives and those who helped save lives.

“We’re doing that for our first responders, we’re doing it for those innocent victims of the towers, we’re doing it for the thousands of men and women who have lost their lives as a result of that date,” McQueen said.

McQueen said they’re holding a 9/11 ceremony at City Hall on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. where city leaders will speak in remembrance of those lost. The ceremony will be socially distanced, or you can visit Panama City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony for how to attend virtually.

