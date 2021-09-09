Seagrass continues to make a comeback

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seagrass could be making a comeback in another part of Bay County. Commissioners are proposing to expand its East Bay Living Shoreline and Seagrass Project to an area near Tyndall Air Force Base.

The project would include planting seagrass and possibly putting in mangroves across roughly six acres. It would cost half a million dollars and would be completely paid for with Restore Act money.

Commissioners said it’s important we work on improving our bay system after so much of it has been eroded from storms.

“The living shoreline is some of the lifeblood of our bay. It helps some of the small animals that the big animals feed on, and it’s just the lifecycle of our bay,” Bay County Commissioner William Dozier said.

The project is still up for public comment until October 25th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.