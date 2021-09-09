Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a much quieter start this morning on radar. However, we do still have some scattered storms associated with the tail end of Mindy. We’ll see these largely affect coastal areas like Gulf and Franklin Counties this morning. Otherwise, there’s another chance for a scattered storm late in the day and into the evening.

You’ll also notice a little better feel outside this morning as most are getting the day started in the low 70s. With a partly to mostly cloudy sky out today we’ll only warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. But an even more comfortable air mass is on the way!

A cold front is helping to usher Mindy off to the east. As it does so, it will pass through the Panhandle late this afternoon and into the evening possibly stirring up a few more scattered storms.

We’ll then see a much more pleasant air mass move into NWFL with less humid conditions and even overnight lows dipping all the way down into the 60s! The less humid air helps to clear out our skies as well with plenty of sunshine in store for Friday. Highs tomorrow only warming into the upper 80s, a much more tolerable level of heat with low humidity.

We’ll get to keep this air mass around into the upcoming weekend as well!

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few storms possible in the morning around the coast, especially for Gulf and Franklin Counties, a few storms return to the late day for inland areas. Highs today top out in the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a much more enjoyable feel ahead with less humid air and 60s by tomorrow morning, the less humid air sticks around for the weekend.

