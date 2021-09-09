Two people arrested after apparent overdose with a baby in the back seat

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people have been arrested after deputies said they found them unconscious in a car with a five-month-old child in the back seat.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies, both Randy Smith, 23. and Alexis Freeman, 22, appeared to be suffering from overdoses in a vehicle in a Mary Esther parking lot Wednesday.

Deputies tell us some concerned bystanders removed the child from the back seat before police arrived. Officials said the bystanders confirmed the unrestrained child was within reach of drug paraphernalia.

When deputies searched the car, they said they found two loaded syringes which tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 31 grams. Officials also said about one gram of heroin was also located allegedly along with numerous controlled prescription medications.

Both Smith and Freeman face several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, possession of heroin and oxycodone, child neglect, and more.

Officials said the baby was evaluated and was found to be uninjured.

