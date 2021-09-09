Advertisement

U.S. government terminates Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse lease

By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse will soon be just an empty building.

The federal government negotiated a proposal to end the building’s lease agreement. The county was offered more than $1.5 million as a termination fee and full use of the facility.

Wednesday, commissioners voted in approval.

The Juvenile Courthouse is being merged with the main Bay County Courthouse on Mackenzie Avenue. Commissioners said it will make things much easier on everyone.

“It gets confusing when you get a notice to appear in court, whether you have to go to 11th street or whether you have to go to Mackenzie. It’ll be a better combination for the sheriff’s office. We’ll only have to have one set of bailiffs. One location, so it makes security better and makes it easier on the residents and citizens,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

The county still has not decided what will happen to the existing Juvenile Justice System Courthouse building. But the city of Panama City is interested in using it.

