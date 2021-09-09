Walton County School District is now offering COVID-19 testing to students

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When kids are sick they often have to miss school. But ruling out COVID is not always quick and easy.

“We had people who were going to Andalusia, Alabama to get tested because they could not get into their local physician they could not get into the health department, it just wasn’t available,” Walton County School District’s Superintendent Russell Hughes said.

Now instead of wasting precious time, Walton County Schools are starting testing of their own.

“Within 15 minutes we should have a response,” Hughes said.

This week the district started rapid COVID-19 testings at local schools. It quickly determines who has coronavirus, and who doesn’t.

“If children can come back to school where they can learn and not have these disruptions when it comes to education,” Hughes said.

Hughes says the district is being proactive in hopes of keeping covid cases down, and school attendance up.

“So when we found out there was a problem I tasked my safety specialist to get with the Department of Health to find a way that if our children cannot get to doctors or physicians that we can bring doctors and tests to them,” Hughes said.

The testing is free and offered to students and teachers between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Even if we needed to extend the hours we have the possibility to do that, if there is no need for that we can lessen that but if there is a need later on we can do that too this is just another tool in our tool belt dealing with COVID-19,” School Safety Specialist Charlie Morse said.

Right now the testing is set up at Paxton School, Freeport High, Walton High, and South Walton High. But kids at all Walton County Schools can go to those locations to get the rapid testing.

District officials said Stone Clinical Laboratories out of Freeport is providing the testing. And if parents and students cannot make it to the testing sites at the school the lab will be offering testing on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.