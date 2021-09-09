Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mindy will quickly move through & exit the panhandle leaving drier and less humid air for the weekend. For tonight the rain will taper off and lows will be in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday spotty showers will remain, but rain chances will be much lower... 30-40%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. The drier air will be felt by Friday morning w/lows in the 60s. Highs Friday will reach the upper 80s, but it will be a more comfortable heat. The rain chances will be on the low end this weekend w/highs in the 80s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.