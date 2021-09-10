Advertisement

Alabama man arrested after pulling gun on Bonifay police officer

McQuaig is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Bonifay police...
McQuaig is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Bonifay police officer.(Bonifay Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a police officer.

Bonifay Police report an officer pulled over a white Ford van last week for not obeying a traffic light. Police say when Brian Ashel McQuaig was asked to provide license and registration, he grabbed a black handgun from the center console and pointed it at the officer.

Police say McQuaig put the gun down after the officer pulled out their gun.

McQuaig, 23, of Troy, Alabama, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

