Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Friday Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary...
Local doctor speaks out on use of Ivermectin for COVID
Lequentin Williams was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Outrigger Lounge in...
One Outrigger Lounge shooting suspect arrested, other still at large
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’
The residents are not only upset about the trees but what they believe their neighborhood and...
Seagrove residents speak out about a potential development

Latest News

In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001 file photo, the Statue of Liberty stands in front of a...
From 9/11′s ashes, a new world took shape. It did not last.
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base on lockdown, probes report of shooter
Panama City Beach Public Safety will soon be receiving some new upgrades.
Panama City Beach Looks to Improve City's Public Safety
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we continue our coverage of the 20th...
Faces and Places of the Panhandle: Pentagon Memorial in Arnold High School
Dolphins win round one in rivalry renewal with the Marlins
Mosley gets home win over Arnold Thursday