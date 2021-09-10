Advertisement

Escaped Gulf County inmate caught

According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr.,...
According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr., 29, and Chad Edward Johnson, 43.(Gulf County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/09/2021 9:00 p.m.:

Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said Chad Johnson was caught south of Blountstown in Calhoun County. He is now reportedly back in custody.

UPDATE 09/07/2021 6:34 p.m.:

There is now a $6,000 reward for Chad Johnson’s arrest.

UPDATE 09/07/2021 11:10 a.m.:

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison tells us Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr., 29, has been caught. Sheriff Harrison says Veasey was running from the area when caught. They are still searching for Chad Edward Johnson, 43. Port St. Joe Police believe he may have stolen Paul Gant’s BBQ Truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a $1,000 reward out for information leading to Johnson’s capture.

Law enforcement in Gulf County are searching for two inmates who escaped the Gulf County Detention Facility Tuesday morning.

According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr., 29, and Chad Edward Johnson, 43.

Veasey is described as a black man, about 5′10″ tall, about 190 pounds, has brown eyes, his head is shaved, and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt. Johnson is described as a white man, about 6′ tall, around 215 pounds, has blue eyes, short brown hair, has a beard, and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white short-sleeved shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies say both men are being held on charges related to child sex crimes. Vasey is charged with sexual battery with a weapon on a victim between 12 and 17-years-old, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and escape. Johnson was being held at the detention facility for Liberty County on charges of possession of child pornography (15 counts), grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer, and attempted escape.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, Port St. Joe Police Department, and Gulf Correctional K9 Unit are searching the area for the two men.

Port St. Joe Police are reporting Paul Gant’s BBQ truck is believed to be stolen by one of the inmates. They believe the other inmate is still on foot outside of the city.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Friday Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary...
Local doctor speaks out on use of Ivermectin for COVID
Lequentin Williams was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Outrigger Lounge in...
One Outrigger Lounge shooting suspect arrested, other still at large
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle
The residents are not only upset about the trees but what they believe their neighborhood and...
Seagrove residents speak out about a potential development
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’

Latest News

Less humid and slightly cooler weather is returning to NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Chipola College is building relationships to further its programs; the latest is one school...
Chipola BBB Partnership PKG
This week's Golden Apple winner is Angel Morris, a math teacher at North Bay Haven Charter...
Golden Apple VOB