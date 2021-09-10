Honoring and remembering the lives lost on 9/11 at Arnold High School

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Where were you on 9/11?

“I remember being at the Nelson building in the staff development lab, I was attending a training, and I remember being turned… loose, to go, excuse me…. I hate that part,” Britt Smith, Principal of Arnold High School, said.

It’s an emotional memory for him. Those same emotions are felt by many people around the nation.

In remembrance of that tragic day, one former Arnold High School student wanted to honor the lives lost.

What started as a class project for Brett Pohlman, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach, has turned into an everlasting display on the school’s campus.

“He thought it would be important to get a part of that history and be able to bring it back to Panama City Beach,” Smith said. “We were actually able to be loaned a piece of the Pentagon that was destroyed in the attack.”

That piece making its way to Bay County in 2005. It’s now on display in Arnold’s auditorium.

When you walk through the building’s doors you can see the over 200-pound piece of limestone from the damaged portion of the Pentagon.

“It’s really special to have something like that because when you look at the young people we have coming to school now, they weren’t even alive,” Smith said.

With this artifact, those young people are not only able to learn about 9/11, but see a piece of it, too.

“For them to actually see a piece of it, it really helps brings history to life,” Smith said.

This piece of history is a reminder of the past.

“The country was very united and unfortunately I think since that attack on 9/11, we’ve had periods in our history where we’ve gotten away from that,” Smith said. “We haven’t been as united; we haven’t been as strong.”

With hopes of bringing the nation back together, stronger.

“I would hope and think through Patriot’s Day and by our students being able to see that piece of the Pentagon each and every day, it will help move them to help push towards a more united United States,” Smith said.

On the 20th anniversary of the fatal attacks on our nation, we remember and honor all of those lives lost.

