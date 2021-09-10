Advertisement

One injured in EOD explosion at Eglin Air Force Base

One person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after an explosion on Eglin Air Force...
One person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base.

According to officials with the base, around 9:45 a.m. Friday, an explosion happened at the Navy School Explosive Ordnance Disposal C-52 North range.

Emergency crews from Eglin and Okaloosa County responded to the explosion. They say one person was airlifted to a medical facility.

Base officials are investigating the incident and say they will release more information when it is available.

