One injured in EOD explosion at Eglin Air Force Base
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after an explosion on Eglin Air Force Base.
According to officials with the base, around 9:45 a.m. Friday, an explosion happened at the Navy School Explosive Ordnance Disposal C-52 North range.
Emergency crews from Eglin and Okaloosa County responded to the explosion. They say one person was airlifted to a medical facility.
Base officials are investigating the incident and say they will release more information when it is available.
