One injured in shooting at Okaloosa County nightspot

Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office are looking for the suspect in a...
Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured one person outside The Red Rose nightspot.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that injured one person.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Friday morning there was an argument outside of The Red Rose on Okaloosa Island. They say a man pulled out a handgun and fired shots at two people, hitting a woman in the leg.

A witness told investigators he and a woman walked outside to smoke in the parking lot around 4:45 a.m. He tells investigators a black man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, approached them. He said this man started saying vulgar things to the woman and the situation escalated. That’s when he says the man pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. Deputies say no one else was injured.

Investigators say witnesses told them the shooter drove away toward Highway 98.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.

