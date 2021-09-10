Panama City Beach looks to improve city’s public safety

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach public safety will soon be receiving some new upgrades.

On Thursday, city council members approved a general fund budget worth more than $41 million.

According to city officials, with this new budget, public safety is expected to get a majority of the cut, with 57% of it going to Police and Fire.

Highlights of this new budget will include hiring three additional police officers, two additional full-time lifeguards, and the renovation of two fire stations.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez says his department has a solid staff but will benefit from the new additions.

“Right now we have 74. We just got approved for an additional three and an intel analyst which we’re very excited about for this position as well. So we’re growing and we’re hoping to meet the demands of the citizens,” Talamantez said.

He says the department will also be adding a sub-station near the west end of the beach.

Meanwhile, the city fire department will also receive some upgrades.

“We’re looking at rebuilding our station 31 on the west end and station 32 on the east end. They’re older stations one was built in 92 and one in 86,” Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan said.

Morgan says both new stations will be storm rated and will help with the growth the department continues to see.

Some other upgrades will include constructing a fire training tower and making improvements to the North Richard Jackson Boulevard intersection.

“Public safety is our number one job as a city,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “To keep our residents and visitors safe and our community as crime-free as is possible. Public safety is a strategic priority for the city, as is a high quality of life, improved transportation, and economic development. All of these are not possible without investing in public safety first.”

